MOHE ready to evacuate Malaysian students from Indonesia if unrest worsens

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Higher Education stands ready to evacuate Malaysian students from Indonesia should civil unrest in the neighbouring country escalate further.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir confirmed the ministry’s proactive preparations during a press conference following the Digital Innovation Creativepreneur 3.0 Programme launch.

He stated that the ministry maintains constant communication with its Education Malaysia office in Indonesia alongside coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Currently 1,200 Malaysian students pursue their studies across various Indonesian educational institutions according to official records.

Dr Zambry emphasised that ensuring student safety remains the ministry’s primary responsibility during international emergencies.

The monitoring process involves real-time situation assessment and contingency planning for various escalation scenarios.

Evacuation protocols would activate immediately should the Indonesian security situation deteriorate beyond manageable levels.

The minister made these remarks at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre where he launched the innovation programme.

Also present at the event were ministry Secretary-General Datuk Dr Anesee Ibrahim and UniSZA Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Fadzli Adam. – Bernama