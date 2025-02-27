PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has officially received the draft of the country’s Higher Education Plan 2025-2035 (PPTM 2025-2035), which will soon be presented for approval and launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The PPTM 2025-2035, developed without foreign consultancy, represents Malaysia’s expertise in shaping its higher education future,” it said in a statement today.

Developed over nine months by a local expert group led by Datuk Prof Emerita Dr Asma Ismail, the plan aims to transform the nation’s higher education system by focusing on innovation, graduate employability and stronger ties between academia and industry.

The development of the plan involved over 8,200 stakeholders in consultations and surveys, a significantly faster process than the previous framework, which took two years, the ministry said.

The research phase included more than 240 meetings, 100 reference studies, and contributions from 181 individuals, including experts and 22 writers from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

With an emphasis on inclusive education, digital transformation, and global competitiveness, the plan aims to elevate Malaysia’s higher education sector, positioning it as an international hub in the coming decade.