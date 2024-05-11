Monsoon season: MBSA reminds public to be on alert for floods

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has reminded the public to always be on the alert and take note of methods to prepare for floods following the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season.

It advised all residents and road users to be more cautious and take the necessary steps to deal with floods, including evacuating when instructed by the authorities.

“Comply with all instructions by the authorities if told to evacuate to temporary relief centres.

“Contact the Quick Response Team (Pantas) Operations Room at 03-5510 5811 if there’s an emergency or a need for immediate action due to floods in Shah Alam,” it posted on Facebook today.

In the same post, MBSA also listed the preliminary steps to be taken before, during and after floods.

The MBSA also outlined several things that should be avoided, like not complying with instructions of local authorities, not taking floods seriously, touching any electrical devices which are wet and eating food that has been contaminated by flood waters.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had issued a statement earlier saying that the MTL is set to begin today and last until March 2025.

During the initial phase of the Northeast Monsoon, from November to December, heavy rain is expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

From January to February 2025, the states most likely to experience heavy rainfall are Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.