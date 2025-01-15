PUTRAJAYA: People in high-risk areas of southern Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak are reminded to be vigilant and prepared for possible flooding due to the monsoon surge, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

As spokesperson for the Unity Government, he stated that this warning was issued following heavy rain forecasted by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) last Sunday for several affected areas due to the monsoon surge.

“This warning issued by MetMalaysia is effective until Jan 19,” he said at the Communications Minister’s weekly press conference today.

Fahmi said preparations to face this situation were discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is always ready to face this, as are agencies like the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (CDF) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“We (the government) have asked the agencies involved to be on high alert,” he said.

MetMalaysia previously announced that continuous heavy rain is expected to hit several states in the peninsula, Sabah, Southern and Western Sarawak starting today, following analyses of the latest weather forecast models indicating that the monsoon surge is likely to occur.