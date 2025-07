More ASEAN dialogue partners arrive for high-level meetings in Malaysia

SEPANG: Three more foreign ministers from ASEAN dialogue partners have landed in Malaysia to attend high-level meetings alongside the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM).

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived first at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 5.40 pm, followed by Japan’s Takeshi Iwaya at 5.55 pm and India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita at 6.21 pm.

The ministers will participate in key sessions, including the Post-Ministerial Conference with ASEAN, the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum, scheduled for July 10 and 11.

Under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025, this year’s theme is ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’. Over 1,500 delegates from ASEAN and partner nations are attending 24 ministerial-level meetings across four days. - Bernama