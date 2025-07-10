Mosque tourism roundtable 2025 to boost Islamic travel in Malaysia

KOTA BHARU: Malaysia is strengthening its position as a global leader in Islamic tourism with the upcoming Mosque Tourism Roundtable (MTRT) 2025.

Scheduled from July 13 to 15, the event will gather over 100 mosque managers and volunteers to discuss strategies for promoting mosques as inclusive spiritual tourism landmarks.

Organised by the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the conference aligns with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

Key objectives include increasing mosque tourism sites, expanding volunteer participation, and improving mosque readiness for domestic and international visitors.

ITC acting director-general Nur Alyssa Coraline Yussin emphasised that the initiative highlights mosque architecture and heritage while fostering cross-cultural understanding.

“Mosques should be inclusive spaces that welcome everyone with respect,” she said.

The three-day programme includes sessions such as ‘Jelajah Rohani di Masjid Inspirasi’, ‘Kemas dan Karisma’, and ‘Suara Masjid, Wajah Islam’. Participants will also visit the Beijing Mosque in Rantau Panjang and Desa Gemalai Baruh Padi Alami in Kampung Lubok Jambu.

A key outcome of MTRT 2025 will be a joint resolution to guide future mosque tourism development.

Additionally, Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan will launch the digital mosque tourism directory “Echoes from the Domes” on July 14.

The e-directory provides detailed information on 51 selected mosques nationwide, aiding travellers in planning spiritual journeys.

“Echoes from the Domes is set to expand Malaysia’s cultural footprint in the eyes of the world,” said Nur Alyssa. - Bernama