BUKIT MERTAJAM: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the construction of a mosque should be based on pure intention and correct appreciation of Islam, not for the purpose of showing off greatness and splendour.

The Prime Minister said mosques that are developed with good and proper foundations will further strengthen the faith and piety of Muslims thus uniting the society in the country.

“Building a mosque is everyone’s responsibility... It is the base for us to learn to pray, pay zakat, learn the principles of religion. The Islamic institution must be associated with assistance as well as concern for the community.

“The al-Quran mentions that there are mosques founded because of piety to Allah SWT, its values are pure, bringing unity in the community, sculpting faith, taking care of the community and not to show greatness and splendour.

“... but if the intention (the construction of the mosque) is not right, the journey does not bring Islamic appreciation and good understanding, then the mosque can become a place of damage,“ he said at the launch of the Cherok Tok Kun Bawah Mosque Reconstruction Ceremony, here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Human Resources Minister and Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong and Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

At the same time, Anwar said mosques should be imbued and used as a field for building piety, especially among leaders who are often tested with bad attitudes such as greed and corruption.

He also touched on the challenges in leadership, when a few individuals often overstep their boundaries after being given trust and power.

In this regard, the Prime Minister stressed that the trust of the people who give the mandate to lead must be repaid with trust, honesty and moderation, not by oppressing or misappropriating people’s property.

Anwar said if a leader is entrusted, it is a responsibility and not a license to take advantage so that he becomes greedy and loses his direction and morals.

“The real wealth is not in accumulating property, but it is in integrity and loyalty. Do not forget that power and position are temporary and eventually man will return to the nature of Allah to be questioned about all the responsibilities that have been entrusted.

“Believe me, we want to make this MADANI Government a government of change. We are doing our best. What people want to say, criticise, it’s okay, it’s their prerogative. But believe me, I am grateful to practice here, learn sermons and carry on my struggles here,“ he said.