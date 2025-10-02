PUTRAJAYA: Mosques under the administration of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), including the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, as well as Masjid Putra and Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin here, will hold special prayers and doa selamat tomorrow after Maghrib prayers to pray for the well-being of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said that the special prayers and doa selamat will also be held at mosques and surau under the administration of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI).

“Muslims are invited to join the prayers at these mosques or surau to pray for His Majesty’s well-being, recovery, and good health,“ he said in a statement today.

Last Friday, the Istana Negara, in a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, announced that Sultan Ibrahim had departed for overseas medical treatment.

Accompanying His Majesty were Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim.