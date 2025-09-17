Mosques under JAKIM, JAWI to hold special prayers for Sabah flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: All mosques and surau under the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) will conduct special prayers for Sabah’s flood and landslide victims.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar expressed his condolences and sadness over the disaster affecting Sabah’s residents.

He stated that all agencies under his ministry will collaborate with federal and state bodies to provide assistance to those affected.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee reported 2,897 flood victims from 813 families still sheltering at 23 relief centres as of 8 am today.

Thirteen people have died in landslides since Friday according to official reports.

JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee announced that solat hajat will be held after Maghrib prayers today at three major mosques including the National Mosque.

He called on all Malaysians to pray for Sabah’s swift recovery and for victims to receive ease during their hardships.

The religious departments aim to provide spiritual support alongside physical assistance during this challenging time for Sabah residents. – Bernama