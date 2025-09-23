MOT 2025 mini carnival invites public to Gombak terminal on Sept 28-29

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport invites the public to its 2025 Mini Carnival, featuring the Meet the Customer Day and Career Carnival from September 28 to 29.

This two-day event will take place at the Gombak Integrated Terminal in Selangor, running daily from 10 am until 6 pm.

The MOT announced via social media that the carnival will host various activities alongside service counters from its departments and other participating agencies.

Service counters will include a helmet exchange programme managed by the Road Transport Department.

Summons payment services will be available through the Royal Malaysia Police.

Career and job opportunity exhibitions will also be featured for attendees.

Digital showcases, service applications, and interactive exhibitions from various departments and agencies will be present.

Visitors can also enjoy Rahmah sales and participate in lucky draws.

A range of online games and competitions, including Roblox, Nintendo Switch, and an indoor treasure hunt, will be available.

The MOT encourages everyone not to miss the chance for a complete experience of knowledge, career opportunities, entertainment, and special prizes. – Bernama