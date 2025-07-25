MOT and MBPP to set up vehicle disposal facility in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is working with the Penang City Council (MBPP) to establish an Authorised Automotive Treatment Facility (AATF) in northern Peninsular Malaysia.

This initiative aims to tackle the growing problem of abandoned vehicles in Penang, which affects both safety and the environment.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that discussions were held with MBPP to explore long-term solutions.

“I recently received a delegation from MBPP in Kuala Lumpur to discuss cooperation in expanding the implementation of AATF in the northern part of Peninsular Malaysia,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The proposed facility will streamline vehicle disposal through the e-Dereg system, eliminating the need for owners to visit JPJ counters.

AATF, licensed by the Department of Environment, ensures eco-friendly and efficient processing.

Loke praised MBPP’s commitment to sustainability and public welfare.

The collaboration marks a significant step in managing abandoned vehicles while enhancing urban cleanliness and safety. - Bernama