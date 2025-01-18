KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will hold talks with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to enable the mobile application for the selling and buying of used motorcycles to be integrated with the mySIKAP system for simpler, faster and safer transactions.

Its Minister, Anthony Loke said this was also to avoid any incidents involving the transfer of ownership and outstanding summonses.

Loke said although buyers could check summonses on the myJPJ app, there are restrictions and controls on data sharing for users.

“This is to ensure users are safer and more secure, besides they can also see the condition of the motorcycles first before proceeding with the transaction.

“The registration system for motorcycles is the same as for cars, there is a grant. When a transaction takes place, there will be a change of name, ownership and so on. Currently, have to do it manually at the JPJ. For cars, there is the EAUTO system which enables car owners to transfer ownership, motorcycles do not have it yet,” he said.

He said this after the launch of the mobile app for the buying and selling of used motorcycles, Rider Gate at Lanai@MATIC here today, which was also attended by Ramssol Group Berhad chairman Datuk Abdul Harith Abdullah.

Elaborating, Loke said Rider Gate is a concept that can meet the used vehicle market, in addition to easing the burden of buyers wanting to own motorcycles.

“Rider Gate is an innovation that aspires to change the landscape of the used motorcycle market in Malaysia and shows how technology can be used to solve challenges that have long hampered the used motorcycle market due to factors such as the risk of fraud, unclear ownership records and concerns over mechanical defects.

“This is a comprehensive and innovative solution, offering a simpler, faster and safer used motorcycle transaction experience, besides giving buyers confidence by ensuring every transaction is done transparently and free from any risk of fraud,” he said.