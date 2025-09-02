MOT to implement digital monitoring for driver fatigue and health

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport is conducting stakeholder engagements to examine digital monitoring technology for detecting driver fatigue and health conditions.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah stated these discussions involve industry operators, innovators, and logistics companies across both heavy and light transport sectors.

“We are aware of sleep apnea issues and previously considered cost factors involving hundreds of ringgit per check,“ he said during a Dewan Negara question and answer session.

Hasbi was responding to Senator Datuk Koh Nai Kwong’s query about wearable technology for monitoring public service vehicle drivers’ fatigue levels.

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research signed a memorandum of agreement in May to develop specialised training programmes addressing sleep deprivation’s impact on road safety.

This Sleep Management and Rehabilitation Certification Programme aims to raise awareness and equip commercial drivers with fatigue management skills.

The ministry is also evaluating advanced technologies like driver identity recognition systems through steering wheels that detect heart rates.

Hasbi confirmed this innovation could prevent unhealthy drivers from beginning their journeys by monitoring vital signs upon contact.

“We are noting these developments alongside our memorandum of agreement and will determine the appropriate way forward,“ he added. – Bernama