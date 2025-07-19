MOTAC issues 13 notices in nationwide tourism crackdown

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has issued 13 notices for various offences following 22 enforcement operations nationwide in early July. The crackdown targeted unlicensed tourism businesses and regulatory violations.

Inspections covered 180 vehicles, 30 tourism companies, four accommodation premises, and 33 tour guides at key locations. MOTAC also acted on public tip-offs in Perak, investigating entities suspected of operating without valid licences.

“If convicted, the parties involved can face a maximum fine of RM500,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both, under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482),“ the ministry stated.

MOTAC urged tourism service providers, including transport operators, accommodation providers, and tour organisers, to apply for licences immediately at the nearest state office to avoid penalties. The ministry also pledged to strengthen cooperation with enforcement agencies like the Road Transport Department, Royal Malaysia Police, and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

Public cooperation was encouraged, with reports on suspected violations accepted via the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) at https://motac.spab.gov.my/eApps/system/index.do.