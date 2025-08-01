MOTAC revokes licence issued to Layang-Layang Island Resort

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has revoked the licence issued to Layang-Layang Island Resort Sdn Bhd effective last Monday (Jan 6).

MOTAC Tourism Commissioner Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman, in a statement, today said the licence, number 2992, was revoked in line with Section 8 of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 [Act 482].

“MOTAC takes seriously any violation of the law by licensed tourism operators to safeguard the welfare and interests of MADANI Malaysian people,“ he said.

Prior to this, several media portals reported that a resort in Sabah allegedly failed to return deposits to more than 100 individuals, including foreign tourists, who booked scuba diving packages with them since 2020. The reservation requires a deposit of 50 per cent.