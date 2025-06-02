Mother, daughter plead not guilty to jewellery theft charges

MELAKA: A single mother and her daughter pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today to charges of stealing jewellery during a house cleaning service last year.

S. Wairavi, 46, faces one count of stealing a gold ring from a 61-year-old man, while her daughter, C. Tharshini, 19, is charged with two counts of stealing a gold necklace and a pair of gold earrings from a 17-year-old girl.

The offences were allegedly committed at a residence on Jalan Seri Mangga, Taman Seri Mangga, Melaka Tengah, between Dec 1, 2024, and Jan 13, between 10 am and 6 pm.

The charges framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a fine or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Hanis Aliah Ahmad Kamarulnajuib requested bail of RM15,000 for Wairavi and RM8,000 for each charge faced by Tharshini while the accused who were unrepresented requested lower bail amounts.

Magistrate Nur Afiqah Radhiah Zainurin granted bail at RM10,000 for Wairavi and RM5,000 for each charge against Tharshini and set March 17 for next mention.