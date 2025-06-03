Mother grateful after Eda Ezrin freed of drug possession charge

NARATHIWAT: The mother of Malaysian dikir barat singer Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Wan Ismail, or better known as Eda Ezrin, Zaharah Mamat, could not be happier after the Narathiwat Court decided to free her daughter of a drug possession charge today.

“Alhamdulillah, our prayers have finally been answered. I hope this will be a lesson for her and the five others,” she told reporters when met at the court complex.

According to Zaharah, 47, she and the entire family are confident that Eda Ezrin, the eldest of four siblings, did not commit such an offence and that she will be freed of the charge soon.

“We are so happy and grateful. I know my daughter is innocent. She is a good daughter and would never commit such an unlawful act.

“Finally, we can breathe a sigh of relief and have peaceful sleep at night. We won’t have to visit and bring food for her at the prison anymore,” she said, adding that the arrest and trial for drug-related offences involving her daughter would be the most unforgettable and valuable experience for the family.

Earlier, the Narathiwat Court’s two-judge panel freed the dikir barat singer, who is famous for her song Bea Sobar Bea, and five others from the charge of being in possession of 6,059 yaba pills after finding no evidence to connect the possession of the drug with all the accused.

The five others are Eda Ezrin’s husband Mohd Affendi Ahmad, 35; Eridieka Mohd Noor, 33; Mohamad Alif Deraman, 33; Nur Aida Mamat, 33; and Zuhaira Nasrin, 26.

The judge set the decision date for the case today after hearing testimonies from prosecution witnesses during the three-day trial last month.

All of them were reported to have been arrested in a raid at a hotel in Golok on Nov 1 last year for allegedly possessing more than 6,000 psychotropic pills.