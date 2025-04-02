JOHOR BAHRU: The Sessions Court here today fined a mother of five RM4,000, in default six months jail, for publishing a Facebook post deemed seditious and insulting to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail handed the sentence to Norli Mohamed Yusof, 53, after she pleaded guilty to the offence.

The woman, who works as a tailor’s assistant, was charged with publishing the post on her Facebook account, Norli Nor, at 2 pm on Dec 11 last year in Bandar Seri Alam here.

The charge, under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15) and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act, provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both, and for subsequent offences, imprisonment of up to five years.

Deputy public prosecutors Abdul Ghafar Ab Latif and Lydia Salleh prosecuted, while Norli was represented by lawyers K. Bharathi and P. Rajagunaseelan.