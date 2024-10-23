KUALA LUMPUR: A mother’s timely cry for help prevented her two-year-old son from being kidnapped by a foreigner in Kampung Bunga Raya in Rawang yesterday.

Villagers who heard her screams managed to apprehend the suspect, who is from Nepal, and handed him over to the police.

Sungai Buloh District police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said a neighbour, who heard the mother’s screams for help, reported the incident to police.

He said that in the incident, which occurred at about 12.40 pm, the foreigner, who introduced himself as a cleaner, suddenly went into the living room of the house and tried to grab the boy.

He said that when the boy’s mother screamed for help, the neighbour went over and saw the suspect trying to flee, leaving the boy behind.

“The neighbour and other residents gave chase and managed to detain him near a garbage disposal area about 500 metres (m) away and handed him over to the police,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz said that following the arrest, police have opened an investigation paper under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

He urged those with information to go to the nearest police station or contact investigating officer Insp Mohamad Azammudin Mohd Razib at 016-5661597.

Earlier, several video clips had gone viral on social media showing a man, with hands tied, lying down after being detained by a group of people.