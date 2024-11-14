Motion sensors to trigger warning lights near wildlife roadkill crossings

KUALA LUMPUR: The use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and artificial intelligence (AI) through motion detection devices is recommended for use in wildlife roadkill hotspots (where night collisions have killed six critically endangered Malayan Tigers in two years), said the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the proposal was made by Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi at the Third National Tiger Conservation Task Force Meeting (3rd MyTTF) yesterday, which was also attended by representatives of the Tiger Range States of Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

“This technology is seen to have cost-savings efficiency compared to the construction of perpetual streetlights because the device is able to signal through flashing lights to alert drivers on precautionary measures. The Ministry of Works (KKR) said it is ready to support the implementation of the study to see the appropriateness of this initiative,” he said in a statement today when commenting on human-wildlife conflict.

“I have also suggested that the speed limit in roadkill hotspots be reviewed so that drivers slow down to avoid the risk of roadkill.”

Additionally, Nik Nazmi said the meeting also agreed for Malaysia to become a member of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) which is led by the Indian government to strengthen strategic cooperation in the conservation of tigers (besides lions, leopards, puma, jaguars and cheetahs) and their habitats at the international level.

Also agreed upon is the implementation of the Malayan Tiger Crisis Action Plan 2021-2030 (MTCAP) to stabilise the big cat population to 400 tigers (by 2023).

In addition, Nik Nazmi said the 3rd MyTTF also took note of the implementation status of strategic actions for Malayan Tiger conservation including the successful enforcement operations that saw the arrest of 506 Malaysian citizens and 116 foreigners as well as with a seizure value of over RM270 million in poaching violations.

The meeting also took note of the implementation status of the Malayan Tiger habitat accreditation scheme, Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CA|TS), which involves new registrations from Johor, Kelantan, Pahang, Perak and Terengganu.

Nik Nazmi also said he was informed that there was an increase in the number of Malayan tigers compared to 2021 which was recorded at less than 150, but the actual number will be reported in 2025 after all the monitoring data has been analysed.

“The success achieved in Malayan tiger conservation (thus far) shows that the rescue efforts will bear fruit if the federal government, state governments and all parties agree and put a high commitment in dealing with the Malayan tiger population crisis.

“I call for (conservation) efforts to continue to be enhanced to further strengthen the national agenda in ensuring that the species which is the symbol of our national coat-of-arms (identity) does not become extinct forever,“ he added.