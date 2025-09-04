Motorcyclist injured after crashing through JPJ roadblock

KUALA TERENGGANU: A motorcyclist was injured after crashing through a roadblock during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Operation (Ops HRA) 2025 along Jalan Sultan Mohamad here yesterday.

Terengganu Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Zamri Samion said that in the 9 pm incident, the 41-year-old man acted provocatively by speeding and ramming through the roadblock signage despite being instructed to stop.

He said the act not only endangered enforcement officers on duty but also other road users.

“The suspect, who works as a mechanic, crashed into the roadblock signage at high speed, lost control and was flung onto the road.

“Enforcement officers on duty responded quickly and sent the suspect to hospital for treatment,” he told a press conference at the Terengganu JPJ office here today.

Zamri said investigations showed that the man did not have a licence and his Yamaha Y16 motorcycle had been heavily modified illegally, including changes to the exhaust, tyres and engine.

The vehicle’s road tax had expired, and it lacked insurance coverage.

“JPJ has lodged a police report regarding this case. We will also take action under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving without due care for other road users and Section 78(2) of the same act for failing to stop at a roadblock,” he said.

Zamri said Terengganu JPJ issued 4,738 summonses during the Ops HRA 2025, which began on March 24 and concluded yesterday.

According to him, the summonses followed inspections of 25,627 vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, other private vehicles, buses, e-hailing vehicles and commercial vehicles.

“In addition, 64 vehicles — including 53 motorcycles, seven cars and two lorries — were seized during the operation,” he added.