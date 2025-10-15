MP urges postal voting for Sabah, Sarawak voters in Peninsula

KUALA LUMPUR: An MP has proposed implementing a postal voting system to facilitate voting for Sabahans and Sarawakians residing in Peninsular Malaysia during elections.

Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) said the Election Commission should implement this as part of institutional reform efforts.

“Ahead of the Sabah state election, I would like to propose allowing this postal voting to be implemented,“ he said during the Budget 2026 debate in Parliament.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced the dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly on October 6 to pave way for the 17th state election.

The Election Commission will hold a special meeting tomorrow to discuss important election dates.

Meanwhile, Chow Kon Yeow (PH-Batu Kawan) called for immediate implementation of a joint federal-state agreement on tax revenue sharing.

The Penang Chief Minister said constitutional amendments would achieve a more relevant revenue sharing model benefiting all Malaysians.

Parliament will resume sitting tomorrow. – Bernama