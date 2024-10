KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliament sitting today was adjourned to 10.30 am as some Members of Parliament were caught in the floods following heavy rain while on their way to the Parliament Building.

The decision was made by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul according to Standing Order 12 (2) of the Dewan Rakyat after the meeting started at 10 am.

“It is raining heavily outside and some roads are flooded. Many of the honourable members (of the August House) are trapped in the flood,“ he said.