MPs urge MOE to use Budget 2026 allocation for school safety measures

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament have urged the Ministry of Education to utilise Budget 2026 allocations for enhancing school safety beyond physical infrastructure.

Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodi proposed a data-driven monitoring system to track bullying and student misconduct cases.

She also recommended equipping teachers with skills to identify early behavioural problems and take proactive measures.

Her proposals included mandatory empathy and compassion modules in schools and increasing counselling staff numbers.

She advocated for a ratio of at least one counsellor for every 200 students to address worsening youth social issues.

According to police data, over 3,000 bullying cases were recorded between 2022 and 2024, with nearly 60% occurring in schools.

“Even more concerning, 400 cases of molestation and rape involving minors were recorded last year alone,“ she said during the Budget 2026 debate.

She emphasised these figures represent “a stark reflection of the moral and character challenges facing our children.”

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman expressed concern about rising serious crimes in school environments.

He cited the recent fatal stabbing of a female student at a Bandar Utama secondary school.

His proposals included installing CCTV cameras in schools and taking firm action against those implicated in criminal cases.

He urged stronger enforcement of the ‘you touch, you go’ anti-bullying policy with prompt action including prosecution.

Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik proposed mandatory screening for all school staff similar to Australia’s Working with Vulnerable People system.

He warned that safety concerns could erode parental confidence in the national education system.

Yeo Bee Yin announced her parliamentary committee will summon the Education Ministry and police for a hearing.

The committee will present a report on school safety in Parliament following the investigation. – Bernama