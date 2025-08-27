MRT Corp distributes 1,000 Jalur Gemilang flags for National Month

KUALA LUMPUR: Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) distributed one thousand Jalur Gemilang flags to riders across Klang Valley stations today.

Staff members serenaded passengers with patriotic songs as part of the Fly the Jalur Gemilang Flag campaign for National Month 2025.

MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim stated that this joint programme with the Information Department (JAPEN) aims to foster gratitude for independence and promote national unity.

“The programme symbolises our gratitude for our country’s independence, and instills unity to develop Malaysia.”

“In this event, MRT Corp staff reach out to passengers and distribute over 1,000 Jalur Gemilang flags and sing patriotic songs together to create a unique community celebration during peak hour journeys.”

The event began with a symbolic flag kit handover from JAPEN deputy director-general (digital content) Erwin Khairul Ahmad to MRT Corp representatives.

This was followed by the MRT Merdeka Train Ride featuring more than two hundred MRT Corp staff traveling to stations including Pasar Seni, Tun Razak Exchange and Ampang Park.

The programme also features the #Bersama Malaysiaku exhibition showcasing portraits of diverse Malaysians on twenty-two walls at all MRT stations.

Erwin Khairul announced that JAPEN donated two hundred additional flags to support MRT Corp as an implementing partner for the ‘1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang’ programme.

He praised organisations using their own funds to purchase extra flags as evidence of genuine commitment to National Month celebrations.

“Flying the flag should come from the heart. When agencies use their own funds to buy more Jalur Gemilang, it proves the campaign is a real success and is accepted.”

MRT Corp employee Nur Asiah Izaliza Zainullah expressed joy at participating in her first major national event since moving from Sabah.

“We see there are those who wear their traditional costumes, while others are proudly wearing traditional outfits of other races. It doesn’t matter what we wear, we all are flying one same flag, the Jalur Gemilang, and we sing patriotic songs together that we learned by heart.” – Bernama