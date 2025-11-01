MRT Corp to sign contract for LRT Mutiara Line’s first segment

GEORGE TOWN: MRT Corp is set to sign a civil works construction contract this Monday for the first segment of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Mutiara Line project.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said the signing ceremony will be held at the company’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, with Transport Minister Anthony Loke in attendance.

“The first segment will cover the route from Silicon Island to Kompleks Tun Abdul Razak (KOMTAR). At the event, we will announce the first contractor to sign the agreement with us,” he said.

He added that there are three major contracts for the project. The rail system contract has already been advertised, and the selection process will take about four more months, expected to be completed by April.

“We hope to appoint the rail system contractor by the third quarter of this year. However, the Minister will provide further details on the contracts,” he told reporters at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Penang Mutiara Line LRT project at Bandar Sri Pinang LRT Station here today

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the event, which was also attended by Transport Minister Loke and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Mohd Zarif said the Mutiara Line LRT will also include an extension from KOMTAR to Penang Sentral. If the project progresses smoothly, the line is expected to open in 2031, with an estimated cost of RM13 billion.

Regarding the land acquisition at the Sungai Nibong Festival Site, he assured that MRT Corp is committed to preserving the area’s sentimental value, as emphasised by the Prime Minister.

“We will engage with the Penang government on this matter, as there are plans to develop the area as part of a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project. MRT Corp will acquire only a small portion of the 42-acre site for the depot.

“The remaining land will be developed by the state government into TOD. Integrating TOD with rail infrastructure is essential for future convenience,” Mohd Zarif added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zarif said discussions will be held with the Penang Port Commission (SPPP) regarding the proposed bridge for the rail line to Penang Sentral.

“This bridge will differ from the first and second Penang bridges, as it must accommodate large vessels. Its higher design requires careful planning with the PPC, and underwater pipelines must also be considered,” he said, adding that they aim to finalise the design by July next year.

The Mutiara Line LRT will feature 21 stations at key locations, including a provisional station at the Penang South Reclamation Island-A (PSR-A), spanning 29.5 kilometres.