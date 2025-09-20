Mufti Bill engagement sessions ongoing before Dewan Rakyat return

SHAH ALAM: Engagement sessions on the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 are still underway before the bill is brought again to the Dewan Rakyat, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the Federal Territories Mufti Department had been instructed to intensify efforts to ensure a wider understanding of the purpose and objectives of the bill.

“There is a need for more engagement sessions with relevant parties and stakeholders to provide clarification.

“We will continue (to carry out engagement sessions) until we feel the time is right. The bill is still in Parliament; it hasn’t been taken back or scrapped. The important thing is to provide a clear understanding, as there’s a lot of confusion that needs clarification,” he said after attending the Karnival Keluarga Sejahtera 2025 here today.

On August 29, the media reported that the debate on the bill had been postponed for the fourth time since it was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat in July last year.

The bill aims to, among other things, provide for matters relating to the mufti and the determination of Islamic law and doctrine.

It also outlines the function and role of the mufti in assisting and advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on all matters relating to Islamic law, the procedures for issuing fatwas, giving opinions on Islamic law in court, and determining the direction of the Qibla.

The bill also details the establishment of several committees, such as the Federal Territories Fatwa Committee, the Falak Syarie (Islamic Astronomy) Committee, the Rukyah Hilal Committee, and the Islamic Religious Teaching Supervisory Committee, all chaired by the mufti. - Bernama