KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today allowed an application by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the temporary release of his international passport to enable him to visit his sick sister-in-law in Australia.

Judge Azura Alwi granted the former prime minister’s application following a request from his lawyer Kee Wei Lon and there was no objection by Deputy Public Prosecutor Noralis Mat.

“The passport will be handed over to the applicant today and must be returned to the court on May 20,“ said Azura.

The court had granted Muhyiddin’s application for temporary release of his passport several times, including to attend his grandchild’s graduation ceremony and consultation regarding his pancreatic cancer in London, United Kingdom, a medical check-up in Singapore, and the opening of a friend’s restaurant in Thailand.

Muhyiddin, 77, in his capacity as then-prime minister and Bersatu president, is accused of abusing his position to solicit RM232.5 million in bribes related to the Jana Wibawa Project from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, and Mamfor Sdn Bhd, as well as Datuk Azman Yusoff, for the benefit of his political party.

The four abuse of power offences were allegedly committed at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Perdana Putra Building, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya, between March 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.

He is also faced with two counts of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to M195 million from Bukhary Equity that was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account at the Menara KL branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral, between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021, and Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

Muhyiddin was also charged in the Sessions Court in Shah Alam on March 13, 2023, with receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM5 million. The has been transferred to the Sessions Court here to be tried together.