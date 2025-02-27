ALOR SETAR: The Muslim world is seen to be experiencing a trust deficit, where values of integrity, sacrifice, and contribution are often overshadowed by self-interest and material accumulation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that certain leaders in the Muslim world talk about struggle, sacrifice, and contribution, yet they accumulate wealth beyond their means.

“They don’t set a good example. Yes, they have knowledge. Yes, they have some level of competence, but no values. There’s a trust deficit. You see in the multilateral system, they don’t care about rules.

“We see in ASEAN, which I happened to chair this year. I was in Vietnam yesterday, we were talking about the cornerstone of progress, rule-based. Who cares about rule-based now?

“If they follow the rules, they will not be plundering and exploiting the occupation and dehumanization of Gaza, Palestine,” he said at the meet-and-greet session with the students of Albukhary International University (AIU) here today.

Also present were Menteri Besar Kedah Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and AIU vice-chancellor and president Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Salleh Jaafar.

The Prime Minister said it is a major challenge for young people today to develop a strong sense of conviction and purpose in their studies and personal growth, to affect change in society, country and the international community.

“That is and must be our driving message,” he said.

Anwar further stated that the Muslim world is also seen as helpless as they don’t look at the fundamentals, but always bickering on petty issues.

“That’s why you ask me in the MADANI Government here. I say whatever is being said, we use this power and the unity to focus on the economy, to focus on quality education, to bring back that sense of confidence and some form of confidence and power – economic power dan social power.

“Otherwise, you can shout as much but nobody effectively cares,” he added.