Muslims advised to partake in modest iftar meals

PETALING JAYA: As the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin this Saturday or Sunday, Federal Territories deputy mufti Sahibus Samahah Jamali Mohd Adnan reminded Muslims that the true spirit of fasting is to prioritise their spiritual growth and worship of the Almighty, not partaking in sumptuous meals at iftar (break of fast) gatherings.

“Muslims must choose humble meals over opulent ones, seek contentment in simplicity and fulfilment in devotion. Sadly, the United Nations Environment Programme reported that during Ramadan last year, 8.3 million tonnes of food was wasted by Malaysians at restaurants, bazaars and homes.”

Malaysia ranks fourth in Southeast Asia for food waste, with a rate of 81kg per capita per year, behind Laos at 97kg, Thailand at 86kg and Cambodia at 85kg.

Jamali said Muslims could better embody the true spirit of Ramadan through their iftar practices by emphasising simplicity, togetherness and reflection as Ramadan teaches the value of modesty, including in eating habits.

He said by experiencing hunger and thirst during the fast, Muslims are reminded of the struggles faced by the poor to learn about having empathy and social consciousness whereas iftar is a time to show gratitude for the blessings granted by Allah.

“Prophet Muhammad emphasised breaking fast with simple foods, such as dates and water, before consuming other simple dishes in moderation. Having such a practice not only follows his sunnah (tradition set by Prophet Muhammad) but also prevents wastefulness and ensures balanced nutrition.

“Allah forbids Muslims from overindulging in food. In Surah Al-An’am verse 141, He says, ‘And eat and drink, but do not be excessive. Indeed, He does not like those who commit excesses’.

“This verse reminds Muslims not to be wasteful or excessive when breaking fast since Ramadan is a month to discipline desires. If one eats excessively during iftar, it could undermine the spiritual benefits intended through fasting.”

He said Islam encourages moderation, gratitude and compassion when breaking fast, adding that extravagant buffets are often associated with large quantities of food waste.

Breaking fast with simple meals at home better reflects the sunnah of Prophet Muhammad, who would break his fast with sufficient yet modest food.

“Islam teaches that all actions are judged by intentions. If one chooses to have a luxurious iftar buffet with the intention of gathering with loved ones and it does not lead to waste or showiness, then it is permissible. However, if the purpose is to show off wealth, then it contradicts Islamic values.

“Ramadan is the best time to realise that many people are less fortunate and lack sufficient food for iftar, so breaking fast to share food with those in need is highly encouraged but wastefulness is forbidden.

“Prophet Muhammad says, ‘Whoever feeds a poor person until satisfied, Allah will admit him through a gate of paradise that no one else will enter’ (narrated by Tabarani).”

He recommended organising iftar at mosques or suraus for the less fortunate, with an open invitation welcoming even those of other faiths so that they too could understand the beauty of Islam.

This should be an alternative to exclusive events at luxury hotels or restaurants.

He reminded Muslims that since Ramadan buffets often lead to food wastage, switching to pre-packed meals could reduce wastage and ensure fairer distribution.

“The wisdom behind experiencing hunger by fasting serves as a lesson for Muslims to practise moderation and train themselves to be content with what they have.”