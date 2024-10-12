TANGKAK: Two Myanmar nationals aged 30 and 31 were arrested in a police raid on a shophouse in the early hours of Monday on suspicion of being involved in the processing and smuggling of spurious liquor.

Tangkak Police Chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said the duo’s arrest also led the police to unearth the suspect’s involvement in cigarette smuggling and possession of duty-free cigarettes.

He said that during the raid on the shophouse, police found and seized a bottle cap sealing machine, seven barrels containing liquor essence, and 23 boxes containing 322 bottles of liquor of various brands and sizes.

“This raid led to second and third locations, which were liquor and cigarette storerooms at a garden in Sagil where 37 boxes containing 1,372 bottles of liquor of various brands and sizes were found.

“Also found at the second location were six boxes containing 480 cartons of Gudang Garam Suria cigarettes; four boxes with 200 cartons of John White cigarettes; one box consisting of ten cartons of Class Mild cigarettes; ten boxes with 490 cartons of Boston Red cigarettes and 31 cartons of John D-Blend cigarettes,“ he told a press conference at the Tangkak District Police Headquarters, here, today.

At the third location, Roslan said police found and seized 40 boxes containing 1,167 bottles of liquor.

“Total seizure was valued at RM112,484, comprising RM26,243 worth of liquor, while cigarettes made up the remaining RM86,241.

“It is believed that the liquor is meant for the local market, while the cigarettes brought in from neighbouring countries were to be sold in Tangkak.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ he said.