Myanmar national found dead in drain near TNB substation in Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH: A Myanmar national was found dead in a drain near a Tenaga Nasional Berhad substation in Jalan Padang Keladi, Durian Tunggal.

The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the discovery, stating the man is believed to have been electrocuted.

Emergency services received a call at 2.29 pm and dispatched a fire engine with nine personnel from the Ayer Keroh Fire and Rescue Station.

Rescue personnel located the body in the drain after arriving at the scene.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad personnel cut off the power supply at the substation before the victim could be removed.

Health Ministry personnel pronounced the man dead at the location shortly after arrival.

Acting Alor Gajah district police chief DSP Azrul Mohamed confirmed police are gathering more information about the incident.

Authorities are working to identify the victim and determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death. – Bernama