PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications, through MyCreative Ventures (MyCreative), has allocated RM13 million this year under the Music Industry Creative Content Fund and the Matching Grant Scheme to support Malaysia’s creative arts industry players.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that the applications for the Creative Content Fund are now open, offering three categories of funding, namely the Music Performance Fund, which closes on June 11, as well as the International Marketing and Promotion Fund, and the Domestic Marketing and Promotion Fund, which are open year-round.

“To date, RM23 million from the Music Industry Creative Content Fund has been disbursed to 223 recipients, supporting them based on merit, feasibility, and the market potential of each project, with the aim of strengthening the country’s music ecosystem.”

Fahmi, who is also MADANI Government spokesperson, said this at his weekly press conference after the Cabinet meeting today.

He said for the Matching Grant Scheme 2025, which also opened for applications today, MyCreative is offering 1-to-1 matching grants of up to RM250,000 for each successful proposal.

Fahmi said that among the key requirements for the matching grant is that projects must be owned by registered entities in Malaysia’s creative industry and must fall under performing arts, visual arts, crafts, music, digital creative content, or interdisciplinary arts.

“Applications from creative sectors beyond those directly supported by MyCreative will also be considered, provided they meet the programme’s criteria and objectives,” he added.

Further information and application details for the fund and matching grant are available at www.mycreative.com.my/fundings.

MyCreative is a government investment arm to spur Malaysia’s creative industry via strategic and innovative funding in a form of equity or debt investments.