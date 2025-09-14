MySPPIM app simplifies Islamic marriage management for Malaysians

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Malaysian Islamic Development Department is expanding its MySPPIM mobile application to simplify online management of marriage-related matters.

This digital platform allows users to apply for pre-marriage courses and submit marriage applications through their mobile devices.

Users can request advisory services and access digital marriage certificate cards conveniently via the application.

Enforcement authorities can utilise the system to verify marriage status quickly and efficiently.

The application includes functions for online registration of marriages, divorces and referrals within the Islamic legal framework.

It provides access to pre-marriage course certificates digitally, reducing paperwork and processing time.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially launched the upgraded MySPPIM 2.0 during the Ijtimak Perdana Agensi Agana Seluruh Malaysia 2025 event.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar attended the launch ceremony alongside religious leaders.

The six-day IJPAM 2025 event brought together twenty religious agencies and 2,400 participants from across Malaysia.

Activities included the Islamic Affairs Management Convention and Regional Halal Seminar during the gathering. – Bernama