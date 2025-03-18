SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has issued 682 summonses for various offences through ‘Op Lampu Isyarat’ implemented in all districts in the state as of today.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said of the total, 486 summonses were issued for violating red lights while 196 summonses were issued for various offences including no driving licence and no registration number.

“We also arrested a 29-year-old man under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952 following the discovery of three plastic bottles of ketum water under the seat of the motorcycle he was riding,“ he said at a press conference at the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said the operation, which would be carried out for 11 days until March 22, was to detect road users who did not comply with traffic rules, especially those who did not stop their vehicles at traffic lights because such an action can endanger other road users.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the operation was also aimed at creating awareness by taking legal action against road users, especially motorcyclists, including food or goods delivery workers who commit the offence of violating red traffic lights.