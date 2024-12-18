SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government remains optimistic about the implementation of the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project connecting Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, despite no official decision being made yet.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun emphasised the importance of maintaining the proposed alignment, which includes areas in Negeri Sembilan, to support rapid and modern development, particularly the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) 2.0 project.

“The HSR is vital for Negeri Sembilan. While there has been no official announcement on its continuation, discussions so far indicate that we are committed to preserving the original HSR alignment to protect its potential benefits.

“In the near future, perhaps within a year or two, there might be new developments. The state government is confident that the project can move forward, although the timeline remains uncertain,” he told reporters after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for MVV City yesterday.

Aminuddin added that the HSR project could serve as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation by connecting regional and global markets, fostering dynamic economic clusters, and unlocking new trade and investment opportunities for Malaysia.

Previously, Bernama reported that Rahman Hussin, chief strategy officer of transportation think tank My Mobility Vision, stated that reviving the HSR project would provide Malaysia with a transformative opportunity to maximise its economic potential and reinforce its leadership in Southeast Asia.