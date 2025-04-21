JOHOR BAHRU: The National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) plays an important role in promoting awareness of safe internet usage among Malaysians, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said NADI would assist in the implementation of the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS), organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), as part of the MADANI Government’s proactive approach to ensuring that safe internet practices remain a priority.

According to him, this is in line with the rapid growth of technology usage and various online applications in Malaysia.

“We have strengthened several programmes with the aim not just for the local community to come to these NADI centres, but also for the teams to go out.

“Our efforts include the Safe Internet Campaign, where we send managers to schools to raise understanding and awareness among students, teachers and parents about the importance of ensuring children, in particular, stay safe online,” he said.

He said this at a press conference following a working visit to the NADI in Taman Sri Skudai here today.

Also present were State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin and Skudai state assemblyman Marina Ibrahim.

Fahmi said the government’s efforts to expand the NADI network are progressing smoothly, with 1,099 centres planned nationwide, and nine more currently under construction.

At present, he said, Johor has 101 NADI centres, with around 10 per cent of the total 2.2 million NADI members nationwide located in the state.