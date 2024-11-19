NAFAS operations, obligations not affected by suspension - Mohamad Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: The operations and obligations of the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) to any third party remain unaffected despite the suspension of its constitution effective Nov 1.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that for NAFAS business matters involving the supply of fertilisers to padi farmers, operations continue as usual under the authority of the administrator appointed by the Registrar of Farmers Organisations.

“Throughout this suspension period, the Registrar of Farmers Organisations will monitor daily operations while working on improving governance of NAFAS to empower it holistically.

“This is to ensure NAFAS operates according to the direction and spirit of its establishment, in line with the prevailing laws,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) regarding the controversy in NAFAS and the ministry’s direction in restructuring NAFAS.

Replying to another question from Sim regarding the duration of NAFAS’ suspension, Mohamad said it depends on the proposal of the NAFAS Advisory Council, which is assessing its governance.

He said the suspension could only be lifted after the ministry received legal advice from its legal advisor or the Attorney-General.

“So, we ask for an investigation and will provide cooperation. In any reports or legal actions taken, we hope there will be no accusations of selective prosecution.

“This is the third suspension (involving NAFAS). The first time was under the then Agriculture Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the second time under Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and now the third under me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Sabu said the ministry and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) had outlined several reform strategies and directions to ensure NAFAS can be revived and function according to its original objectives.

He said these included improving the composition and governance of the Board of Directors, in addition to amendments and strengthening of the Registrar of Farmes Organisations regulations, specifically NAFAS’ constitution, and its subsidiary companies towards avoiding overlapping of authority and functions between the management and Board of Directors of NAFAS.

Previously, NAFAS’ constitution was suspended to improve its governance, with the order issued under Section 20(1) of the Farmers’ Organisation Act 1973, following internal conflicts and disharmony that affected its operations and functions.