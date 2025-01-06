Nation salutes RMAF’s dedication and loyalty, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his appreciation to all Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel for their commitment, bravery and loyalty in defending the nation’s airspace.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Anwar said the dedication and readiness of RMAF personnel remain the backbone of Malaysia’s cherished peace and sovereignty.

“Continue the legacy of excellence. The nation will always value every drop of sweat and sacrifice from you. Long live the RMAF on its 67th Anniversary!” he said.

The RMAF’s 67th anniversary carries the theme ‘Kuasa Udara, Perisai Kedaulatan Negara’.