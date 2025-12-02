KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that the National Ageing Action Framework must incorporate short, medium and long-term action plans and be implemented across all relevant ministries and agencies.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the decision was made during the first National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting of 2025, following a presentation by the Economy Ministry.

“The meeting was also briefed on economic prospects, challenges and priorities by Bank Negara Malaysia.

“Ultimately, ensuring policy coordination across the government is crucial to fostering a positive economic environment, including structural reforms to strengthen the nation’s economic resilience,” Anwar said in a Facebook post today.