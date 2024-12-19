National craft icon Norhaiza passes away at 61

JERTIH: National craft icon Norhaiza Noordin passed away this morning at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, due to heart complications.

His eldest son, Mohammad Othman, 23, said his 61-year-old father complained of feeling unwell yesterday, prompting the family to rush him to the hospital.

“Father complained of shortness of breath. We took him to the hospital yesterday afternoon. He was still able to speak up until the moment he passed away.

“He was pronounced dead at 6.13 am this morning, with my mother by his side,“ he said when contacted.

He added that his father will be laid to rest at the Kampung Raja Muslim cemetery after the Zohor prayers today.

He is survived by his wife Che Rohayati Abdullah, 49, and two children, Mohammad Othman and Rabiatul Adawiah, 21.

Norhaiza received the National Craft Icon Award in 2022 and was a renowned woodcarving artist who elevated Malaysia’s name to the international stage.

He was also a Fine Woodcarving Master and president of the Malaysian Wood Carving Arts Association.

A native of Besut, Norhaiza was known for his unique style. His works adorn palaces, the homes of dignitaries, mansions, offices, as well as government buildings in Malaysia, and abroad.