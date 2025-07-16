National security, judicial appointments discussed at Conference of Rulers meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues concerning national security, judicial appointments, and the proposed ban on vape were among the key topics discussed at the 269th Conference of Rulers meeting held at Istana Negara today.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, in a statement, said the meeting was presided over by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

“Today, the Conference received the latest briefings on national security from the Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, and on national defence from the Chief of Defence Forces, General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar,” he said.

Syed Danial said that the meeting also deliberated on appointments of judges, including those to the Federal Court, Court of Appeal, and High Courts, as well as on appointments of the Chief Judges of Sabah and Sarawak High Courts, President of the Court of Appeal, and the Chief Justice of Malaysia.

“The Conference also took note of the proposal to impose a complete ban on the sale and use of vape or electronic cigarettes in the country.

“Also tabled at the meeting were legal opinions from the 126th and 127th Meetings of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Muzakarah Committee, along with resolutions from the 2025 Special Meeting of the Muzakarah Committee,” he said.

Additionally, Syed Danial said the Conference was further briefed on the need for registration of marriages involving refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia, as well as the Cabinet Paper regarding a centralised policy on the management of seized and forfeited assets.

Present at the meeting were Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Also in attendance were Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, and Tengku Arif Bendahara Pahang Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah.

Governors Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar of Sarawak, Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam (Melaka), Tun Musa Aman (Sabah) and Tun Ramli Ngah Talib (Penang) also attended the meeting.

Also present were Chief Ministers and Menteris Besar, including the representative of the Sarawak Premier.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, graced the pre-council meeting held yesterday, also at Istana Negara.

The last Conference of Rulers meeting was held on Feb 5, presided over by the Sultan of Kedah. - Bernama