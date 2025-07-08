Nationwide inspections target SST pricing irregularities and LPG misuse

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has intensified inspections nationwide under ‘Op Kesan 4.0’ to monitor price movements and protect consumer interests. From July 1 to 7, authorities checked 281 premises and 1,292 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) as part of efforts to detect pricing irregularities linked to the ongoing Sales and Service Tax (SST) review.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali confirmed that two notices under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 have been issued, involving six SKUs, with cases already resolved. Another four companies are under investigation and expected to be called in this week. As of July 7, KPDN received 16 complaints, all currently being reviewed.

Enforcement will focus on four key areas: goods and services lists, registered businesses, registration dates, price movements, and margin analysis to identify profiteering.

Separately, Armizan highlighted the misuse of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, where traders buy domestic LPG meant for households and illegally resell it to industries at lower prices. “Through ‘Op Gasak’, we’ve found widespread decanting activities, where subsidised gas is transferred into industrial cylinders for profit,” he said.

This practice not only drains government subsidies but also distorts market prices, as some companies sell industrial gas below market rates, harming legitimate sellers. Armizan noted the lack of purchase limits enables exploitation, prompting stricter controls and stakeholder collaboration to curb the issue.

“We are not taking this lightly. Action will be guided by enforcement strategies identified through continued engagement,” he said. - Bernama