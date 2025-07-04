Nearly 1,000 media to cover 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 1,000 local and international media personnel are gearing up to cover the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings next week.

The event will take place from July 8 to 11 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

International Media Centre (IMC) coordinator Zaria Mohd Nasri confirmed that Bernama, as the official media and IMC coordinator, has completed preparations for the media workspace and secretariat.

“Alhamdulillah, all preparations, particularly for the media secretariat, have been completed,” she said.

The media workspace will feature high-speed internet and ample plug points for journalists.

A dedicated help desk has also been set up to assist with inquiries. Media representatives can collect their accreditation passes starting today at 4pm.

Zaria added that the secretariat has provided online platforms for media access to event photos and ASEAN news at https://aseanfoto.bernama.com and https://asean.bernama.com.

A walkabout was conducted today for official media to coordinate coverage, with additional sessions planned for domestic and international journalists tomorrow.

Embassy representatives will also attend a briefing in the afternoon.

The meetings will include 24 sessions at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ level, with participation from Dialogue Partners and ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue partners.

Around 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers from ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste, are expected to attend.

Malaysia will also host the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV), co-chaired by Japan, focusing on Gaza’s reconstruction.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth ASEAN Chairmanship, having previously led in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. - Bernama