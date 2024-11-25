SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan has the potential to be developed into an industrial state, which could significantly boost its revenue, says Chennah assemblyman Anthony Loke.

The Transport Minister noted that Malaysia was increasingly attracting foreign investors, with major corporations expressing interest in investing, and states should capitalise on this opportunity.

“Negeri Sembilan must seize this advantage by intensifying efforts to attract investors and focusing on how to draw them in. The state government should also identify a specific area or site suitable for industrial development.

“Previously, Nilai and Enstek were identified as the nation’s logistics hubs...I am confident that more industrial zones can be established, turning Negeri Sembilan into an industrial state,“ he said during the debate on the 2025 Supply Bill at the Negeri Sembilan State Assembly in Wisma Negeri here, today.

Loke also highlighted plans for a container port in Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson, and called for the development of large-scale industrial areas in the district to enhance the port’s operational efficiency.

“Port Dickson offers ample opportunities to be developed into a competitive and advanced industrial zone. This would increase the state’s revenue, including land premiums and assessment taxes, if more industrial areas are established.

“With increased revenue, we can reinvest in the people through more initiatives for their benefit,“ he said, lauding Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s announcement of a balanced RM590 million 2025 State Budget on Friday.

Aminuddin’s budget presentation focused on nine key pillars, including economic resilience, food security, and education.

Meanwhile, Saiful Yazan Sulaiman (BN-Johol) called for increased allocations for the Orang Asli community in Negeri Sembilan to ensure that the over 4,000 residents from 43 registered villages are not left behind.

He also urged the state government to improve infrastructure and expand Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to benefit the Orang Asli community.

Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir (BN-Jeram Padang) concurred, advocating for TVET expansion in rural areas and better dissemination of programme information to ensure it reaches students in these regions.

“Information on TVET is not reaching its intended audience. I believe wider promotion is needed. The MADANI Government prioritises TVET, and it would be a missed opportunity if we neglect this,“ he said.

The state assembly sitting continues tomorrow.