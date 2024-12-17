IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) will announce the new property assessment tax rate for the city on Dec 26.

Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin @ Md Daud confirmed that the council has issued the latest gazette notification regarding the matter.

“Insya-Allah, it will be gazetted on Dec 26,“ he said, during a press conference at the senior citizen programme - Sejahtera Warga Emas Komuniti Mesra Usia - at the Perak Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), today.

Also present at the programme were state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching and state Housing and Real Estate Board chief executive officer Mohamed Akmal Dahalan.

On Nov 15, Rumaizi had said that the final decision on whether to maintain or reduce the assessment rate would depend on the objections made by Ipoh residents following the proposed nine per cent increase.

In response, the Ipoh Tax Protest Action Body noted that feedback from various associations indicated strong opposition to the proposed nine per cent increase, as it was deemed too high and burdensome for property owners.

As a result, on Nov 28, MBI agreed to reduce the new assessment tax rate, which will be lower than the originally proposed nine per cent increase, following discussions in a special meeting.