New cat shelter marks milestone for animal welfare

AMPANG JAYA: A new municipal animal shelter will soon be built in Ampang Jaya to protect, treat and rehome stray cats, a move hailed as a milestone in the fight against animal cruelty and neglect.

The project was announced during the World Animal Day celebration jointly organised by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Selangor and the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council.

The event, graced by Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, also aimed to promote compassion and responsible pet ownership under the Stray Free Selangor initiative launched in 2017.

SPCA Selangor chairman Christine Chin said World Animal Day serves as a reminder to honour the animals that share our lives and to address ongoing welfare concerns in Malaysia.

“One of our main worries is how municipal councils manage stray populations and the animals they catch.

“Through our Potong Royong fund, SPCA works with veterinarians to conduct spay-neuter programmes for councils and local communities,” she said.

Chin urged more councils to allocate funds to help feeders and low-income pet owners neuter their animals.

“We’re promoting a holistic approach, spay and neuter, adopt responsibly and act with compassion. When you’re kind to animals, you become a better citizen,” she said.

She reminded the public that animal cruelty, including poisoning strays, is a punishable offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

“Poisoning animals is both cruel and illegal. Offenders must be held accountable, but we also need education so communities learn to coexist with animals.”

Chin added that kindness towards animals could also extend to lifestyle choices.

“Being kind to animals isn’t just about rescuing them, it can also mean eating less meat. Small changes can save many lives,” she said.

She welcomed the council’s move to set up the cat shelter, adding that SPCA is advising on its design, quarantine areas and animal care standards.

“Municipal councils must understand proper animal management, including quarantine, veterinary checks, vaccination and rehoming.

“We hope volunteers would come forward to help care for and rehome the cats.”

The new cat shelter, to be built along Jalan Ayer Lama, is part of efforts to enhance animal welfare while fostering a cleaner and more compassionate community.

The RM485,000 project is funded through the council’s development charge and public amenities contribution, and will be supervised by the council’s Building and Architecture Department.

Scheduled for completion by July 2026, the shelter will occupy 0.145ha and accommodate up to 50 cats at a time.

It will provide rescued cats with protection, medical treatment and care before adoption.

At the event, Berjaya Land deputy chairman Datuk Seri Robin Tan contributed RM30,000 in support of the SPCA initiative.

With backing from the Veterinary Services Department, SPCA Selangor and the Cat Club of Malaysia, the council’s cat shelter will stand as a testament to love, empathy and civic responsibility – a step forward in building a truly caring city.