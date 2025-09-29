New Gombak terminal set to drive East Coast connectivity

GOMBAK: The newly opened Terminal Bersepadu Gombak (TBG) is set to become the Klang Valley’s main gateway for public transport to the East Coast, following in the footsteps of Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who launched the terminal today, said the project not only reflects the government’s commitment to world-class infrastructure but also symbolises effective cooperation between federal and state governments, ministries and private partners.

He stressed, however, that the success of the facility would ultimately depend on Malaysians themselves.

“With facilities this beautiful, first-class in quality, what’s important now is our culture.

“If rubbish is still thrown here and there, it undermines everything.

“Cleanliness must be preserved.

“When we build something this big, it cannot become another monument.

“It must serve the people, and it must reflect our values—cleanliness, order, and pride in our shared spaces.”

He also highlighted the terminal’s proximity to the upcoming Gombak’s East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) station, which he said would catalyse development along the line, particularly in Kelantan and Pahang.

“This terminal will not only ease mobility but also drive economic activity in surrounding towns.

“Integrated hubs like this must go beyond transport—they should provide access to markets, housing, health, education, and even government services,” he said.

Also present at the launch were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Selangor executive councillor Ng Sze Han, who represented the state government.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said TBG was designed as a 24-hour, fully integrated hub capable of handling tens of thousands of passengers daily once services are consolidated.

For now, usage remains low as express bus operators have not yet been required to move their East Coast routes to the terminal.

The transition, he said, would be phased in gradually to ensure smooth operations.

The terminal features 36 bus bays, more than 1,000 parking spaces, food courts, retail outlets, prayer rooms, waiting areas, and direct connections via escalators and walkalators to the upcoming ECRL station.

“Developed under the Build-Lease-Maintain-Operate-Transfer (BLMOT) model, it will be managed by concessionaire TEGAS for 25 years before being handed back to the Government.

“We want to ensure this terminal is not just a transport facility, but a vibrant hub.

“The operator must prioritise safety, cleanliness, customer service, and proper maintenance,” Loke said.

He added that surrounding commercial and residential developments would enhance the terminal’s appeal, in line with the government’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) approach.

Loke also proposed that government agencies open service counters at the terminal to boost convenience for residents in Gombak and neighbouring districts.

“Previously, the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) model worked well.

“Here, agencies like Immigration, the National Registration Department (NRD) and the Road Transport Department (RTD) could set up services.

“Imagine being able to renew your passport or MyKad while having direct public transport access,” he said.

He said the Home Minister had agreed in principle, noting that government departments often faced space shortages in urban areas.

“This would make it easier for the public, who could simply take the LRT to the terminal and get things done in a comfortable setting, without parking hassles,” he added.

The RM307.4 million terminal, delayed for nearly a decade, is now fully operational as the Klang Valley’s second integrated transport hub after TBS.

With its strategic position as the “gateway” to the East Coast, TBG is expected to strengthen connectivity between the Western and Eastern Corridors while supporting regional economic growth.