New JTM-Huawei TVET Centre launched, targets 1,000 trainees

KUALA LUMPUR: The JTM-Huawei TVET Learning Centre, launched today, is expected to enrol up to 1,000 participants by the end of this year.

The centre will offer courses as part of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme in partnership with Huawei, said Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

The centre at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) Kuala Lumpur will serve as a crucial platform for producing more skilled workers, especially in the telecommunications and information technology sectors.

He said the first module introduced is the Microwave Module, which began on Feb 17 after the telecommunications giant installed the related equipment and the module’s development.

To date, 120 participants have completed training in two class sessions. These participants are telecommunications contractors from across the nation. The goal is to enrol 1,000 individuals in this course by the end of 2025.

“This course offers theoretical learning and practical training using Huawei equipment at the learning centre, giving participants hands-on experience with the latest technology,“ he told reporters after launching the centre here today.

Sim said the establishment of the learning centre was an outcome of a meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Huawei’s senior management, including chairman Liang Hua, during his visit to China last November.

“Huawei is not only providing courses and certifications but has invested nearly RM600,000 in the installation of e-band microwave equipment on the rooftop of ILP,“ he said.

He added that 24 Manpower Department Training Institutes (ILJTM) trainers will participate in the centre’s Microwave and Wireless Transmission course to obtain Huawei certification and be recognised as Huawei Certified ICT Associates.

“Once certified, the trainers can develop and integrate appropriate course content into the ILJTM syllabus. This will ensure the continuity and effectiveness of training in this field, utilising the syllabus and equipment provided by Huawei,“ he said.