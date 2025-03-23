SERIAN: Muara Tebas has been identified as the site for the new Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) Naval Region 4 Headquarters (Mawilla 4), said Defence Force Chief General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

He said that after considering various factors, including facilities and maintenance costs, Muara Tebas was found to be more suitable as the new RMN base than the initial location in Bintulu.

“Preliminary discussions with the Sarawak government have been held, and both parties have agreed to the relocation to Muara Tebas for various reasons.

“If the base were in Bintulu, maintenance costs would be higher. We have considered costs, feasibility studies, and infrastructure for the base,“ he told reporters after a working visit to the Tactical Headquarters in Balai Ringin today.

Mohd Nizam said that the new base will be one of the most modern naval bases in Sarawak, with capabilities on par with the RMN Base in Teluk Sepangar, Sabah.

“Tomorrow, the Armed Forces will visit the site in Muara Tebas and discuss the next steps, as we need a RMN base in Sarawak,“ he said.

Regarding border security, he stated that the number of control posts between Malaysia and Indonesia should be balanced, and an assessment should be conducted to establish joint posts to strengthen border security further.

“Currently, there are five joint Malaysia-Indonesia posts, and we will also assess the need to enhance the facilities at Immigration, Customs, and Quarantine (ICQ) complexes along the border.

“If Indonesia has an ICQ complex at their border, we must also ensure that we have one on our side for a balanced exit and entry control,“ he said.

Mohd Nizam said that a working visit will be conducted in May, involving the Home Ministry, Defence Ministry, Customs, and Immigration departments to discuss the best approach for a more integrated border control strategy.